Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi to welcome second child, announce pregnancy with adorable family pic

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who are parents to a little girl named Mehr, announced their second pregnancy with a beautiful family photo on Monday.

In the picture, Neha and Angad can be seen caressing her baby bump as the actor holds Mehr in his arm.

"Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God," Neha captioned the post.

On the other hand, Angad shared the same picture and wrote, "New Home production coming soon... Waheguru mehr kare."