Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi to welcome second child, announce pregnancy with adorable family pic

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who are parents to a little girl named Mehr, announced their second pregnancy with a beautiful family photo on Monday.
In the picture, Neha and Angad can be seen caressing her baby bump as the actor holds Mehr in his arm.
"Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God," Neha captioned the post.
On the other hand, Angad shared the same picture and wrote, "New Home production coming soon... Waheguru mehr kare."
Moments after they shared the happy news on social media, fans and industry colleagues congratulated the couple and dropped adorable comments on their posts.
Farah Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, Sayani Gupta, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, Aparshakti Khurrana and Kubbra Sait were among the first ones to congratulate the couple.
Angad and Neha got married in 2018 and often share pictures of their married life on social media. They welcomed daughter Mehr in the same year.
Neha has time and again raised awareness for pregnant women and new mothers.
On the work front, Neha was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film 'Devi.' She also judged the reality show 'Roadies.'
Angad, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', in which he starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
