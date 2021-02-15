Neha Bhasin opens up on being fat-shamed during her stint in 'Viva', says 'sex appeal is not in your size'

Singer Neha Bhasin on Monday revealed that she was fat-shamed regularly during her stint with the pop group Viva, but has now learnt how to feel sexier in her skin.



Neha posted a picture on Instagram with a message next to it, recalling how she has gained weight during lockdown but she doesn't care about such things anymore.



"I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday. I am 65kgs here. I put on weight in quarantine and I have never felt sexier. Weight is a number you can change but shaming one self is damaging and toxic. Sex appeal is not in your body parts. It's in you," she wrote.