Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor's picture from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet is leaving the internet teary-eyed

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "Heartbreaking. We won't be able to see the magical person ever. The original dhapliwale."

While another commented, "Am still in a shock.... Stay strong."

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor, arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on Saturday night by road to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father's last rites.

Riddhima came along with her daughter Samara.