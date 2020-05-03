Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor's picture from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet is leaving the internet teary-eyed

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise on Thursday left the Hindi film industry and his fans shocked. The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 30. Son of Bollywood's showman Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu and children Ranbir and Riddhima. On Sunday, a picture from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet went viral on the internet and netizens were left in tears. In the photo, the mother-son duo were seen posing with Rishi Kapoor's picture.
Here's the picture:
Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "Heartbreaking. We won't be able to see the magical person ever. The original dhapliwale."
While another commented, "Am still in a shock.... Stay strong."
Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor, arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on Saturday night by road to be with her mother Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father's last rites.
Riddhima came along with her daughter Samara.
Rishi Kapoor's mortal remains were taken to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites directly, owing to the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown. The last rites were performed around 3-4 pm on Thursday, in the presence of his family members.
"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," said his family in a statement.
