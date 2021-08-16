Neetu Kapoor wishes son Ranbir's BFF Ayan Mukerji on birthday, shares unseen throwback picture

Director Ayan Mukerji turned a year older on Monday and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to her social media to share a sweet birthday wish for her son Ranbir Kapoor's best friend.

Neetu shared an unseen picture featuring Ayan and Ranbir on her Instagram story. The picture shows Neetu posing with the boys for a selfie. Ranbir is seen dressed in a gray t-shirt while Ayan is seen wearing white and sporting long hair. Neetu Kapoor is seen wearing a black top and flashing her million dollar smile.

Sharing on IG Story, the actress wrote: "Happy happy birthday @ayan_mukerji An absolute favorite."

Actor-director duo, Ranbir and Ayan, who have worked in films like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013) and 'Wake Up Sid' (2009), are close friends. They are often spotted together at parties and events.

The best friends are currently gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated sci-fi film 'Brahmastra'. Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, the upcoming fantasy-adventure is billed as a three-film series. The first part will see Kapoor play Shiva, a man with special powers.

The long in the making project also features megastar Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The film, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

'Brahmastra' was earlier scheduled to release in December 2019 but was pushed to summer 2020, as Mukherji had said he needed more time in order to get the film's VFX right.

In February last year, the team announced a December 2020 release, but the film was further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her cpmeback with 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. It is directed by Raj Mehta

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 02:34 PM IST