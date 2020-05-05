Neetu Kapoor thanks the Ambanis for extending support during Rishi Kapoor's health crisis

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday shared a post on her Instagram, where she expressed her gratitude towards the Ambani family for their immeasurable love and support during Rishi Kapoor's health crisis. She said, "Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible."

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of herself, late Rishi Kapoor, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. Expressing her gratitude towards the Ambani family, Neetu penned down a heartfelt post, where she thanked them for helping them in the journey. She wrote, "For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey

There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion.

But it’s a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family.

As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time."