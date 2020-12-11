Neetu Kapoor tests negative for COVID-19; daughter Riddhima expresses gratitude

"I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better," she had said in a statement.

The actor, known for films "Rafoo Chakkar", "Dharam Veer", "Kaala Patthar" and "Do Dooni Chaar", among many others, had also said that she was grateful for the outpouring of love and support from well wishers.

Besides Neetu Kapoor, her "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta have also tested positive for the disease.

Dhawan, who is looking forward to the release of "Coolie No 1", confirmed his diagnosis on social media on Monday.

"Jug Jugg Jeeyo", backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen.

She last featured in 2013's "Besharam", alongside Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.