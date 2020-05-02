Neetu Kapoor shares rare picture of Rishi Kapoor relishing a glass of whisky that captures his joy for life

Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year battle with leukemia. According to reports, the 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

Rishi belongs to the illustrious Kapoor family of Bollywood, widely known as first family of Hindi films. Son of late iconic actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, his uncles Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor were stars, too, as have been his brothers Randhir and Rajeev Kapoor in their time.

He was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The hospitalisation had been confirmed by Rishi's elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, his health has frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.