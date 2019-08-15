Bollywood

Updated on

Neetu Kapoor shares 'like father like son' video comparing Rishi and Ranbir

By IANS

Neetu Kapoor shared a video comparing her veteran actor husband and actor son Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor shares 'like father like son' video comparing Rishi and Ranbir

New York: Actress Neetu Kapoor shared a video comparing her veteran actor husband and actor son Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor took to her Instagram account to share a post where she compared Rishi's scene from the song "Tere mere hontho pe" from "Chandni" and Ranbir's clip from "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

In the videos, the father-son duo is seen in similar looking locale, enacting similar dance moves for their respective films.

View this post on Instagram

This is so adorable ð¥°

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

The video is described as "like father, like son".

Ranbir's co-star, Anushka Sharma dons a yellow saree, much like what Sridevi wore in the original.

Neetu captioned the image: "This is so adorable."

Rishi and Neetu are currently at the big apple as the "Mulk" star is undergoing a medical treatment.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

Recent Stories

UNSC to hold closed-door talks on J&K on request from China

UNSC to hold closed-door talks on J&K on request from China

Indian envoy summoned by Pakistan over alleged ceasefire violation

Indian envoy summoned by Pakistan over alleged ceasefire violation

Yogi Adityanath’s office security upgraded amidst security threat

Yogi Adityanath’s office security upgraded amidst security threat

Amnesty International urges Narendra Modi to end Jammu and Kashmir communications blackout

Amnesty International urges Narendra Modi to end Jammu and Kashmir communications blackout

In Pics: Independence Day celebrations across India

In Pics: Independence Day celebrations across India

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in