Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's throwback picture is all things love

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared an old photograph of herself along with her actor husband Rishi Kapoor and tagged it as "lifelong friendship".

Neetu took to Instagram on Friday night and shared a black and white photograph of herself along with Rishi from their younger days.

She captioned the image: "Lifelong relationship Friendship."

The image shows, the star couple smiling at the camera as the actress wraps her arms around Rishi.

The image currently has 53.1 K likes on the photo-sharing website.