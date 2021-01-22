Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary with a special video

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a social media post in the memory of her late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 41st wedding anniversary on Friday.

Neetu shared a video on Instagram which comprises a collage of scenes from different films featuring the two of them in their younger days as well as recent years.

Captioning the video, Neetu wrote: "Justtt" along with a heartbroken emoji. "Would have been our 41 years today," she added.