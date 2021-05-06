Neetu Kapoor recalls her child artist days with adorable video; Soni Razdan calls her 'cute'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor, who had started her film career as a child artist, shared a throwback video of her 1968 film, Do Kaliyaan.

As a throwback treat to her fans and followers, Neetu Kapoor shared a clip from the song Murga Murgi Pyar Se Dekhe from the film.

Recalling the old days as a child artist, she also took note of the amount of make-up she had to use back then.

"#dokaliyan thopoed a lot of make up though," the actress wrote along with the video.

Soon after she posted the video, fans praised Neetu for her extraordinary expressions.

Ali Bhatt's mother, actress Soni Razdan, was also the first ones to comment on the video. "Omg. You haven’t changed a bit you know ! Cute then and now," she wrote.

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also called her the 'Cutest'.

Have a look at the video here: