Neetu Kapoor proves FaceApp is exaggerated by posting Rishi Kapoor's Photo

The first picture shows an adorable childhood picture of Rishi while the second picture shows the latest picture of the actor.

Contrary to grey-haired and wrinkle-faced, as the FaceApp shows a person, the latest picture shows him healthy, almost without grey hair and no wrinkles.

The couple is in New York for quite some time now for Rishi's treatment of an unknown condition.

The actor has been visited by an array of celebrities including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Priyanka Chopra among others during his treatment in New York.