Neetu Kapoor pens a special birthday wish for daughter Riddhima, calls her 'lifeline'

Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has turned a year older on Wednesday.

To make Riddima's day special, her doting mother Neetu took to Instagram and penned a loved-up birthday post for her firstborn.

"Happy birthday my lifeline @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial," she wrote.

Alongside the wish, Neetu posted a picture from Riddhima's birthday celebrations in Rajasthan. In the image, Neetu, Riddhima, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara Sahni can be seen seated inside a restaurant.

Loading View on Instagram

Replying to Neetu's post, Riddhima dropped a string of red heart emojis on it.

Several other celebs including Sonali Bendre, Sanjay Kapoor, and Soni Razdan also wished Riddhima in the comments section.

For the unversed, Riddhima is a renowned jewellery designer. She recently appeared with Neetu on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reveals brother Ranbir Kapoor gave her clothes to his girlfriends

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:30 AM IST