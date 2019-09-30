Neetu Kapoor is 'getting back in the groove' as 'normalcy setting in'

Actress Neetu Kapoor, who is back in India with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, says she is "getting back in the groove" as "normalcy is setting in".

Neetu on Sunday shared a photograph on Instagram, where she can be seen spending some quality time with her friends and family.

She shared a picture of herself along with actor Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's mother Babita and her sister-in-law Rima Jain.

"Normalcy setting in! Getting back in the groove," she captioned the image.