Neetu Kapoor introduces Alia Bhatt's cat Edward as a 'new friend'

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor introduced fans to her 'new friend' on Sunday and it's none other than Alia Bhatt's gorgeous Persian cat Edward.

Seems like Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's family members have gotten well acquainted with each other including their pets!

While the couple has been vacationing in the Maldives, Ranbir's mother Neetu has made her new feline friend and it is Alia's white kitty- Edward.

Introducing her 'new friend', the Kabhi Kabhie star took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of the Persian cat winking at the camera.

Alongside the adorable snap, Neetu wrote, "My new friend Edward. Friendship that started with a wink." She also added growing hearts, a wink and a cat emoticon with the caption.