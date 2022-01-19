Neetu Kapoor goes on a detox trip with her girl gang, shares adorable moments

Veteran actress and late actor Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over five decades now.

She was last seen on screen in the 2013 film "Besharam", which featured Rishi Kapoor and their son Ranbir Kapoor.

She is now set to make a comeback with the new film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Recently, Neetu took to her Instagram and shared some adorable moments from her “Girls Trip”. “Looking forward to this detox trip with some lovely like-minded friends,” she captioned the picture with her squad.

She also shared a picture of holding the wheel of a yacht.

Neetu revealed why she retired from Bollywood at an early age, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

When Kapil asked Neetu if she wished to do movies first or marriage to which the actress revealed: "I had nothing against fame because I was a superstar as in when I used to move out from my balcony, there were around 300–400 people standing and cheering baby Sonia. So, to be famous was not a big thing and then Rishi Kapoor came into my life who wanted my time, and due to which it was a bit chaotic to handle both films and Rishi, so I gave up on films."

"As I wanted to rest because I had worked for 15 years in which I used to study, shoot and more. So, it was too hectic in these 15 years of struggle. I married at age 20 and later in a year Riddhima was born that's why we are friends," she concluded.

