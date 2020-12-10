Neetu Kapoor COVID-19 Update: Veteran actor says she's in self-quarantine and 'feeling better'

Last week, it was report that veteran star Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh.

The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in the city.

According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, was flown back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements.

"She tested positive for COVID-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she's here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh," the source said.