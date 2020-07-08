Neetu Kapoor birthday special: The woman who stood like a rock beside Rishi through thick and thin

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her birthday on Wednesday. Neetu has been mourning the loss of her husband Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia. Actress Neetu Kapoor is currently staying in Mumbai with daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were married for 40 years. They tied the knot on January 22, 1980. In 2015, Rishi spoke on “The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai”, about how he met his wife Neetu on the sets of their 1974 film “Zehreela Insaan” and how he fell in love with her.

“I remember I had an argument with my girlfriend at the time and I was very heartbroken. Trying to win her back, I had taken Neetu’s help in writing telegrams to my girlfriend while the two of us were shooting for ‘Zehreela Insaan’,” Rishi said.

“As time passed, I began to realise that Neetu is the one for me as I began to miss her when I had gone to Europe for a shoot. Ironically, I sent her a telegram from Europe to Kashmir saying that I was thinking of her,” he added.