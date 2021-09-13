Neeti Mohan reveals her ‘jigar ka tukda’ Aryaveer’s face in latest Instagram post

Playback singer Neeti Mohan and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, were blessed with a baby boy in June this year. The couple named their son Aryaveer.

Three months later, Neeti has finally shared the first glimpse of her son on Instagram in an adorable post.

Neeti wrote, "Meet our jigar ka tukda Aryaveer. Since the time he has come in our lives every day feels magical. Be it morning or night, what Aryaveer is doing is the breaking news in both our families. Too much of excitement and love pouring from everywhere. Feel blessed indeed! We hope to be the best parents we can be to our Boy. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings."

Sharing a post on her son's birth, Neeti had written, "Our family, @nihaarpandya & me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in. We are overjoyed and Thank everyone for the love and wishes," Neeti wrote.

Advertisement

Commenting on Neeti's post, singers Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur, Asees Kaur, Jonita Gandhi, composer Vishal Dadlani, South actor Allu Sirish and several industry colleagues, fans and followers congratulated her and showered blessings on the newborn.

Nihaar, too, shared the news in an Instagram post. The actor wrote: "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise' ..With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:51 AM IST