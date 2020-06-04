Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba shares throwback pics on her 61st birthday

Masaba Gupta was born to actress Neena Gupta and West Indian Vivian Richards when they were in a relationship in the 80s. Neena Gupta has been quite vocal about her journey of being a single mother. In an interview, Neena had revealed that her father helped raise her daughter Masaba and that he had turned out to be her backbone during the "most crucial time of my life".

"My father played a very important role in raising my daughter, he especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life," Neena said.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Ayushmann Khuranna's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' where she played the role of Jitendra Sharma's mother. The actress was also seen as Kangana Ranaut's mother in 'Panga.

She will be next seen in Ranveer Singh's '83'. The release of Ranveer's sports-drama has been put to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.