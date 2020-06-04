Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba shares throwback pics on her 61st birthday

'Shubh mangal Zyada Savdhan' actress Neena Gupta is celebrated her 61st birthday on Friday and daughter Masaba took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message.
Fashion designer Masaba Guota, who's currently in Goa with rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, took to Instagram to share throwback pictures of her mother. She wished her mom a happy birthday through a heartfelt post and thanked Neena for keeping her grounded. Masaba wrote, "Happy Birthday mom. Thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it’s been the greatest lesson in humility ever. @neena_gupta."
She also shard an unseen throwback picture with her mother Masaba.
While Neena Gupta is spending her self-quarantine period with husband Vivek Mehra, Masaba is at 'No One Killed Jessica' actor Satyadeep Mishra's Goa home.
Masaba Gupta was born to actress Neena Gupta and West Indian Vivian Richards when they were in a relationship in the 80s. Neena Gupta has been quite vocal about her journey of being a single mother. In an interview, Neena had revealed that her father helped raise her daughter Masaba and that he had turned out to be her backbone during the "most crucial time of my life".
"My father played a very important role in raising my daughter, he especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life," Neena said.
On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Ayushmann Khuranna's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' where she played the role of Jitendra Sharma's mother. The actress was also seen as Kangana Ranaut's mother in 'Panga.
She will be next seen in Ranveer Singh's '83'. The release of Ranveer's sports-drama has been put to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
