Neena Gupta wins 'the most endearing handles on Instagram' with her latest video

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actress Neena Gupta is spending her self-quarantine period with husband Vivek Mehra. The actress on Tuesday shared a video where she's seen sewing a belt around the curtain. In the video, Neena mentioned that she has taken the task upon herself as she couldn't call a tailor home, amid the lockdown during coronavirus outbreak. Neena wrote in the caption, “Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne.”
The 60-year-old can be seen struggling as she tries to add the string to the curtain and says that there are over 10 curtains to be done. She also reminisced her school days and shared that they were taught how to do 'bakhiya' in their domestic science class.
Neena once again won the internet with her 'endearing' video and fans took to the comments section to react to it. A user wrote, "You are soo sweet. It's lovely watching you. Aapko dekh ke mujhe mari mummy vali feeling aati hai"
Another commented,"Ma'am u r true to the ppl n no showoff. U r not hesitant to share ur true self to ur insta family."
"Aapki aam aadmi ki tarah baate karne ka andaaz bahut hi pyara sa hai... no show off... really," wrote a fan.
Although we loved Neena's adorable, we can't help but wonder where is her daughter Masaba. For the uninitiated, Masaba Gupta is an ace fashion designer and owns the label 'Masaba'.
Actress Neena Gupta has been engaging with her fans through her Instagram handle during coronavirus outbreak. Earlier on Monday, the 'Panga' actress had also shared an IGTV video where she spoke to her fans about the latest book she completed.
Check it out here:
On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Ayushmann Khuranna's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' where she played the role of Jitendra Sharma's mother. The actress was also seen as Kangana Ranaut's mother in 'Panga.
She will be next seen in Ranveer Singh's '83'. The release of Ranveer's sports-drama has been put to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)