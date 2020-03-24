Neena Gupta wins 'the most endearing handles on Instagram' with her latest video

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actress Neena Gupta is spending her self-quarantine period with husband Vivek Mehra. The actress on Tuesday shared a video where she's seen sewing a belt around the curtain. In the video, Neena mentioned that she has taken the task upon herself as she couldn't call a tailor home, amid the lockdown during coronavirus outbreak. Neena wrote in the caption, “Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne.”

The 60-year-old can be seen struggling as she tries to add the string to the curtain and says that there are over 10 curtains to be done. She also reminisced her school days and shared that they were taught how to do 'bakhiya' in their domestic science class.

Neena once again won the internet with her 'endearing' video and fans took to the comments section to react to it. A user wrote, "You are soo sweet. It's lovely watching you. Aapko dekh ke mujhe mari mummy vali feeling aati hai"

Another commented,"Ma'am u r true to the ppl n no showoff. U r not hesitant to share ur true self to ur insta family."

"Aapki aam aadmi ki tarah baate karne ka andaaz bahut hi pyara sa hai... no show off... really," wrote a fan.