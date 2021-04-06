Neena Gupta to play Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Vikas Bahl's 'Goodbye'

Neena Gupta has joined the cast of 'Goodbye', which went on floors recently. The talented actress will be performing alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and south-sensation Rashmika Mandanna.

Neena Gupta will be essaying the role of Big B's wife in the film and this is the first time she will be seen opposite him. Both Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan share mutual admiration for one another and the actress has been a huge fan of his work.

Thrilled to be a part of the film, Neena Gupta shares, “When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else, when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it.”

Amitabh Bachchan had showered praises for Neena Gupta in a hand-written note appreciating her performance in the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. Actress, Neena Gupta had earlier worked with Ekta Kapoor on the commercially successful film, Veere Di Wedding & now Goodbye marks the second film for the duo.

Directed by Vikas Bahl who's last directorial, Super 30 observed massive success, 'Goodbye', a Good Co. production, is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.