Neena Gupta thanks fans as her Instagram following reaches 5 lakh mark

As the number of her followers on Instagram hit the five lakh mark, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Thursday took to social media platform to express gratitude towards her fans.

The 60-year-old actor, who is quite active on the social media platform, shared a video of herself where she is seen rather in a complete joyous mood while thanking her fans.

In the shared video, the actor cheerfully jumps around as she addresses that it is because of the fans, their prayer, and the comments that helped in hitting five lakh followers on Instagram.