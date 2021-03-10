Neena Gupta screams 'mummy' as she receives COVID-19 vaccine shot; watch video

Veteran Bollywood actor and Neena Gupta on Wednesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 61-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her taking the vaccination at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Along with the video, she wrote, "Lag gaya ji teeka. Thank you @hindujahospital".

The 'Badhaai Ho' actor can be heard screaming "Mummy", while taking the dose. She said, "Lag rahi hai vaccine but dar lag raha hai par lagvane ayi hun" (I am very scared but have to get the dose).

In the end of the clip, Neena removed her mask as said, "It's done".