Neena Gupta receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta, who took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine last month, became the latest Indian celebrity on Saturday to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

The 61-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her followers along with a video of her receiving the shot.

She captioned the post as, "Thank you Uttarakhand for amazing neat and clean medical centre with very courteous and helpful doctors and nurses."

In the video, Neena could be seen sitting on a chair at the hospital, while the person shooting the video can be heard comforting the actor by telling her to be brave. Neena could be heard referencing the time when she received her first shot and screamed "mummy".

Check out the video here: