Neena Gupta plays outdoor tennis amid coronavirus scare, says ‘kal sab ouch hoga’

Neena, who once claimed that she isn’t getting any roles onscreen, is now riding high with her successful stints in Badhaai Ho, Panga, and the recent Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.

“Acting is a profession where you are always thinking if you'll get work in the future or not. This is a strange profession. Today you have loads of work but tomorrow you might be sitting idle. Sometimes, you feel lost. So, yes I still have that fear of being out of work. But it does not mean I will stop working. I believe in working hard and moving ahead," the 60-year-old actress had told IANS.

On work front, she will be playing Ranveer Singh’s mother in Kabir Khan’s ’83. The film has Singh essay the titular role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. It is schedules to release on April 10, 2020.