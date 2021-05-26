Neena Gupta gives glimpse of 'work from home' scene - can you spot Masaba's rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra?

Neena Gupta's daughter, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is currently in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, with her rumoured beau, actor Satyadeep Mishra.

On Wednesday, the veteran actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the 'working from home' scene in her house.

The picture shows daughter Masaba sitting on the floor on a yoga mat, looking at her laptop screen.

While Neena's husband Vivek Mehra is seen sitting on a chair behind Masaba, one can also spot actor Satyadeep Misra.

The 'Masaba Masaba' actor is seen scrolling through his phone.