Neena Gupta gives glimpse of 'work from home' scene - can you spot Masaba's rumoured beau Satyadeep Misra?

Neena Gupta's daughter, Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is currently in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand, with her rumoured beau, actor Satyadeep Mishra.
On Wednesday, the veteran actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the 'working from home' scene in her house.
The picture shows daughter Masaba sitting on the floor on a yoga mat, looking at her laptop screen.
While Neena's husband Vivek Mehra is seen sitting on a chair behind Masaba, one can also spot actor Satyadeep Misra.
The 'Masaba Masaba' actor is seen scrolling through his phone.
The 'No One Killed Jessica' actor and Masaba are rumoured to be dating.
The rumoured couple even celebrated New Year's Eve 2020 at Neena's beautiful home in the hill station.
Last year, their Instagram posts revealed that they were stuck at Satyadeep's Goa home amid the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown. They had reportedly traveled for a weekend gateway, however, couldn't make it back due to the lockdown restrictions.
Masaba Gupta was earlier married to producer Madhu Mantena. They separated in August 2018 and in March, 2019, the couple officially filed for a divorce.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in 'Sardar Ka Grandson'.
Neena's tell-all autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' will hit the stands on June 14.
From her time at National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and her single parenthood, the book will share Gupta's life story in the most "unapologetically honest" manner.
"She details the big milestones in her life, her unconventional pregnancy and single parenthood, and a successful second innings in Bollywood," publisher Penguin Random House India recently said in a statement.
