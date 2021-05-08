Neelima Azeem opens up about her divorce, says 'Pankaj had already left me when I conceived Shahid'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neelima Azeem recently opened up about her divorce from her first husband, actor Pankaj Kapur, when their actor-son Shahid Kapoor was just three-and-a-half years old.
Neelima Azeem revealed that she was only 21 when she conceived. In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, she said that her Pankaj Kapoor had moved to Mumbai to try his luck in films and television, even before they knew she had conceived.
She also mentioned that she got help from her parents to raise Shahid who was born in Delhi.
The actress stated that she was very resilient since a very young age as she had to balance work and finances with a small child to look after.
Sharing that Pankaj and she never had a home together, Neelima said that it was her parents and brother who took care of her when she was pregnant with Shahid.
She also opened up on how she would take Shahid and Ishaan with her for concerts and festivals as she balanced work and personal life. She also said that she is is proud of them and their achievements.
In the interview, Neelima also heaped praises on Shahid's wife and her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput. Calling Mira a gift and the glue that holds their family together, She said, "Mira had given me the tag of ‘cool mother-in-law’. She repeats it often and she also puts it everywhere. It gives me a great sense of satisfaction. And I feel happy about myself. What could be better that you have another child suddenly? It’s just like a gift."
