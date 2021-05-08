Neelima Azeem opens up about her divorce, says 'Pankaj had already left me when I conceived Shahid'

Veteran Bollywood actress Neelima Azeem recently opened up about her divorce from her first husband, actor Pankaj Kapur, when their actor-son Shahid Kapoor was just three-and-a-half years old.

Neelima Azeem revealed that she was only 21 when she conceived. In an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, she said that her Pankaj Kapoor had moved to Mumbai to try his luck in films and television, even before they knew she had conceived.

She also mentioned that she got help from her parents to raise Shahid who was born in Delhi.

The actress stated that she was very resilient since a very young age as she had to balance work and finances with a small child to look after.