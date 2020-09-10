Need a new hair colour post COVID-19 lockdown? Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone's pretty hue

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday decided to switch her hair colour, post COVID-19 lockdown and set fashion goals yet again. The diva has opted for the back in trend chunky highlights.

Deepika's trusted hairstylist, Clarabelle Saldanha, shared the pictures of the 'Chhapaak' actress' new look on her Instagram. In the pictures, she's seen wearing a mask, flaunting her pretty hue as she poses for a mirror selfie. Sharing her pictures, Clarabelle wrote, “Always a delight working on a new look for @deepikapadukone She knows what she wants and knows how to work it!”