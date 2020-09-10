Need a new hair colour post COVID-19 lockdown? Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone's pretty hue

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday decided to switch her hair colour, post COVID-19 lockdown and set fashion goals yet again. The diva has opted for the back in trend chunky highlights.
Deepika's trusted hairstylist, Clarabelle Saldanha, shared the pictures of the 'Chhapaak' actress' new look on her Instagram. In the pictures, she's seen wearing a mask, flaunting her pretty hue as she poses for a mirror selfie. Sharing her pictures, Clarabelle wrote, “Always a delight working on a new look for @deepikapadukone She knows what she wants and knows how to work it!”
Deepika Padukone's new hair colour even recieved a thunbs up from husband Ranveer Singh.
Meanwhile, fans took to the comments section to react to Deepika's new hair colour. A user wrote, "Clara the magician, you stile her hair so beautifully."
Another commented, "Omg now I also want a haircut exactly like her! HOW CAN SHE BE SO CUTTEEEE."
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing the screen with husband Ranveer SIngh in the upcoming sports drama '83'. Directed by Kabir Khan the sports-drama '83' features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The film revisits India's first World Cup win in 1983. Padukone will essay the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife.
She is also teaming up with 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas for an upcoming project, which will be helmed by Nag Ashwin. The forthcoming flick will be under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)