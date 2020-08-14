NCW asks 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' makers to discontinue screenings post IAF complaint

In 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which was released on Netflix, Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role and she is supported by Pankaj Tripathi, who essayed the role of her father in the flick.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. It has been bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Apart from the emotion, patriotic spirit and drama, the one thing that was highlighted in the narrative of the movie was how casual sexism can play a big role in chipping one's dream, and fuel the whole gender divide.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had written to the Central Board of Film Certification complaining against its "undue negative portrayal" in the movie.