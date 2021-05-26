NCPCR writes to Maharashtra addl home secretary, seeks FIR against makers of Netflix's 'Bombay Begums'

Apex child rights body NCPCR has written to the Maharashtra home secretary seeking registration of an FIR against the makers of Netflix series 'Bombay Begums' over the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also sought an action taken report from the Maharashtra police commissioner in the matter within three days.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, 'Bombay Begums' released on Netflix on March 8.

In a letter to Maharashtra Home Ministry's Additional Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastva, the NCPCR said the Mumbai police informed the commission that to register an FIR in this matter, they require "permission from higher authorities" as the issue falls in a grey area.