NCB to investigate Karan Johar's party video where Deepika, Ranbir, Vicky were accused of being in a ‘drugged state': Report

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested for a drug related case linked to her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, revealed to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as many as 15 names of B-town personalities who consume drugs.

According to reports, the list includes Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer, and Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra.

Now, as per an article by DNA, the NCB will be investigating an old video from Karan Johar’s party, held in October 2019, which was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Mira Rajput, and Shakun Batra among others.