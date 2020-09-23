NCB summons Deepika, Shraddha, Sara and Rakul: Twitter wonders if men in Bollywood don't do drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Wednesday issued summons to Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus issued summons to the A-listers after they found some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs. Some of these chats were purportedly between Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and one 'D'. Prakash has also been summoned by the NCB.

Meanwhile, Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and was called again on Wednesday. During the investigation, Saha, who works for the KWAN Talent Management Agency, revealed that she ordered CBD oil online for Shraddha Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta's names cropped up during the investigation of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was placed under arrest on September 8 after being questioned for three days.