NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal for the second time in connection with drugs case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal, has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second time after informing inability to appear for questioning in drugs case.

Arjun Rampal was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter.

NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.

The NCB had summoned Komal Rampal earlier this month, but the latter informed through her lawyer, that she would be unable to appear before the investigating agency.

"Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal, through her lawyer, had informed NCB on Wednesday that she would be unable to appear before them. Also, she has not sought any further date to appear. NCB is legally examining her response," an NCB source told ANI.

The agency summoned Komal for the second time on Monday.

The NCB findings had revealed alleged discrepancies in a prescription of a tablet submitted by him to the agency probing a drug case.

Arjun Rampal claimed that the medicines found in his home belonged to his dog and sister.

The agency is checking authenticity of two prescriptions issued by two different doctors based in Delhi and Mumbai. It is probing if the prescription is a backdated one and if he has sourced it through a contact.

The statement of the Delhi based doctor has also been recorded before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC.

This has been done to avoid the possibility of the witness going back on the statements made to the agency.

Komal is a 1994 Miss India finalist, ex-air hostess, and spa consultant.