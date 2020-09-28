NCB refutes allegations of Kshitij Prasad being 'coerced and blackmailed' to name Karan Johar

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have strongly refuted allegations levelled by Kshitij Prasad, a former employee of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, who claimed that he had been coerced and blackmailed during questioning.

"The NCB is a professional organisation which follows all the procedures laid as per the law," said a senior NCB officer part of the probe. "The accused, as per the protocol, is also subjected to medical tests and nothing amiss has been found," said the officer.

As per the allegations, a NCB officer told him that since he was associated with Dharma Productions, they would let him off if he implicated either Karan Johar, Somel Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Neeraj or Rahil and falsely alleged that they consumed drugs.

"There is not a single scratch and such tactics are used by accused," said the officer.

The agency stated that these allegations are baseless and unfounded. "We are dealing with a high profile case which is being probed in a professional manner. There is not an iota of truth in the allegations. The agency works in a dignified manner," said the officer.

The details of arrests and evidences have been duly placed before the court during the course of investigation. The agency said that 20 persons have been arrested in the case and there have been no such allegations by anyone.

A magistrate's court has remanded Prasad in the custody of the NCB till October 3.