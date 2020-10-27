NCB raids Karishma Prakash's house, Deepika Padukone's former manager 'untraceable'

Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash, who was earlier summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is currently 'untraceable'.

The NCB on Tuesday conducted searches at the Versova residence of Karishma Prakash.

NCB sources stated that Karishma was in touch with one of the drug peddlers who have been already arrested in the case. The name of the peddler has been withheld pending investigations. The agency found two types of drugs in small quantities in her residence during the search.

"Prakash was not found at her residence. Her phone is switched off and she is untraceable. We have given an opportunity for her to present at NCB's office on Wednesday," said a senior NCB officer.

Karishma Prakash works at the Kwan talent management agency, along with Jaya Saha - the manager of actress Rhea Chakraborty who was earlier questioned by the NCB in the drug probe. She's the manager of actress Deepika Padukone and works with Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi.

The name of Prakash came to the fore after the agency accessed alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Deepika discussing drugs.

Times Now revealed a WhatsApp chat, which the channel claims allegedly took place between Deepika and her manager, where they discussed 'maal', hash and weed.

On September 25, Karishma had deposed before the drug law enforcement agency in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was questioned about her alleged drugs chats.

(With inputs from Pratik Salunke)