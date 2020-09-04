After drug revelations, NCB questions Rhea's brother Showik and Sushant's former housekeeping manager Samuel Miranda

Mumbai: Showik Chakraborty­, the brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s former housekeeping manager, Samuel Miranda, are being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug angle in the case.

The NCB carried a house search at residences of Showik and Miranda on Friday morning. “The search is being conducted under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, (NDPS Act) in the case registered at Mumbai Zonal Unit,” said a senior NCB officer.

The agency has arrested two suspected accused ­-Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. The arrests is a follow-up action post the questioning of Abbas Ramzan Ali Lakhani and Karan Arora who were arrested last week for allegedly trafficking bud or curated marijuana.