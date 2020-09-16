NCB issues summon to Jaya Saha: What is her connection to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, on Tuesday issued a summon to the talent manager Jaya Saha, asking her to join its investigation, along with Shruti Modi.

Who is Jaya Saha?

Jaya Saha is a Mumbai based talent manager, who works for the KWAN Talent Management Agency and has reportedly worked with the 'Kai Po Che' actor. Saha was also the talent manager for Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Jaya's name had first emerged during the Enforcement Directorate (ED's) investigation in the money laundering probe into the death of the Bollywood actor. The financial probe agency had questioned her about the drug angle that came up after one of Saha's conversation with Rhea got leaked. The ED had also found some financial transactions between them.

According a report by Times Now, after the tragic death of Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty had made two calls to Saha.