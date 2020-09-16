NCB issues summon to Jaya Saha: What is her connection to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, on Tuesday issued a summon to the talent manager Jaya Saha, asking her to join its investigation, along with Shruti Modi.
Who is Jaya Saha?
Jaya Saha is a Mumbai based talent manager, who works for the KWAN Talent Management Agency and has reportedly worked with the 'Kai Po Che' actor. Saha was also the talent manager for Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
Jaya's name had first emerged during the Enforcement Directorate (ED's) investigation in the money laundering probe into the death of the Bollywood actor. The financial probe agency had questioned her about the drug angle that came up after one of Saha's conversation with Rhea got leaked. The ED had also found some financial transactions between them.
According a report by Times Now, after the tragic death of Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty had made two calls to Saha.
Meanwhile, hours after former manager Shruti Modi deposed before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning on Wednesday, she was sent back as one of the officers tested positive for COVID-19.
NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra in a statement said, "A team member of the NCB SIT tested positive for Covid-19, the antigen test report was just received by NCB."
Malhotra said, in view of that other SIT members, etc., will be also tested as a precaution, and all due protocols laid down will be followed.
"Accordingly, NCB has sent back Shruti Modi, who had joined investigation today morning," he said.
The NCB has till date arrested over one and half dozen people in connection with the Sushant death case. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and several others have been arrested by the NCB.
The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.
Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra's Mont Blanc apartment on June 14.
Besides the CBI and the ED, NCB is the third agency to probe into the death case of Sushant.
(With inputs from IANS)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)