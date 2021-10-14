‘NCB has made Aryan Khan a super-duper star’: Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is the latest Bollywood celeb to speak out in support of Shah Rukh Khan amid his son’s arrest in an alleged drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau, on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast.

While hearing the bail plea on Wednesday, the NCB told a special court its probe has revealed that Aryan Khan, was involved in the conspiracy, illicit drug trafficking as well as its procurement and consumption.

RGV took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets mocking the NCB.

He wrote, “All genuine and intelligent fans of @iamsrk should thank the great NCB for making their SUPER STAR’s son into a SUPER DUPER STAR ... As a @iamsrk ‘s genuine fan I just want to shout JAI NCB.”

“I will take a bet that in the coming future Aryan khan will say he learnt about life much more in jail and from NCB than from his own father @iamsrk,” RGV added in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile the court will continue hearing the plea today.

The NCB, while opposing the bail plea, said that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to the financial transactions done abroad, the agency said.

Khan's lawyers, senior advocates Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde argued that Aryan Khan was not present during the rave party raid on the cruise ship, had no cash to buy drugs, nor had any narcotics on him.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody. He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison. He approached the special court seeking bail after a magistrate's court rejected the same last week.

So far 20 persons have been arrested in the case.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:39 AM IST