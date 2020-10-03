'NCB harassed me to implicate Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea': Former Dharma employee Kshitij Prasad

Prasad is said to have stated that an NCB officer, Sameer Wankhede, in the presence of several other officers, told him that since he was associated with Dharma Productions, they would let him off if he implicated either Karan Johar, Somel Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Neeraj or Rahil and falsely alleged that they consumed drugs.

Meanwhile, the NCB strongly refuted allegations. It stated that they are baseless and unfounded. "We are dealing with a high-profile case which is being probed in a professional manner. There is not an iota of truth in the allegations. The agency works in a dignified manner," said a senior NCB officer.

The agency in its remand plea told the magistrate that an accused in the case Ankush Arneja, who is now in judicial custody had stated that he had supplied hashish to the 30-year-old Andheri resident through Sanket Patel on various occasions. Patel is a co-accused in prison currently.

The plea informed the court that Patel had revealed that he had supplied Ganja to Prasad outside his residential building on the instructions of Karamjeet Singh, an accused from whom the agency claims to have recovered commercial quantities of drugs.

The NCB said Patel has further revealed in his statement that he had delivered Ganja around 12 times to Prasad between May to July this year. In his house search, it found one roll of joint “believed” to be remains of smoked Ganja, the plea stated.

The agency said it needed his custody to interrogate in “deep” to know in whom he was delivering contraband in Bollywood.