NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar slams news report bringing up her IPL spot-fixing case

Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s wife and actress Kranti Redkar pulled up a media report that highlighted her alleged involvement in 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing.

The now-deleted report draws a connection of Wankhede who arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in a drugs-on-cruise case, with that of Redkar’s past controversy.

Kranti took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear @Koimoi what r u doing here? just for few views, you have given a misleading title, for what? I hv already fought this case in court n won. I read full report, it says a case of mistaken identity, but then y this title, why? To spoil my reputation or Sameer’s. Just for money?”

“Not everyone reads the full report. Because of your careless and insensitive write up people come up and troll me. We are real living people with emotions, we r not meant for your juicy consumption. If I was guilty I would hv taken the blame, but I am not So I will not,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

Kranti made her film debut with 2000 Marathi film “Soon Asavi Ashi”, opposite Ankush Choudhary. She entered the Hindi cinema space with Prakash Jha's 2003 Hindi film “Gangaajal” starring Ajay Devgn.

However, what brought her fame was the popular Marathi song "Kombdi palali, tangdi dharun ....langadi ghalaya laagli" opposite Bharat Jadhav in the 2006 Marathi film "Jatra".

Kranti married Sameer in 2017. They have twin daughters.

Meanwhile Sameer has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging that he and his sleuths are being 'illegally stalked' by some policemen in Mumbai.

He has claimed that since the past couple of days he and his men are allegedly under unauthorised 'surveillance' by some persons in plain clothes.

However, Mumbai Police did not release any information in the development.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 12:06 PM IST