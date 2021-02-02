NCB detains Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-assistant director Rishikesh Pawar absconding in drugs case

According to a report by India Today, Pawar worked as the assistant director in Rajput's Dream project.

He was questioned by the NCB in September 2020 after his name cropped up as one of the suppliers of drugs to the actor.

Following this, Pawar’s residence was raided after which he approached the Mumbai sessions court seeking anticipatory bail in the NCB drug case. However, the application was rejected and NCB officials visited his Chembur residence, but he had fled.

Earlier, the NCB had summoned actor Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal in connection with a drug-related case.

Rampal was also questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter.

NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun and seized some electronic gadgets.

The latest development pertains to drugs-related case linked to the death of Sushant, who was found dead at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

The NCB had registered two cases on Enforcement Directorate (ED) request after a few alleged chats vis-a-vis drugs came to the fore in August last year.

The NCB has since questioned top Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and several others.