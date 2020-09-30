NCB denounces rumours about Deepika Padukone's co-stars with initials ‘A’, ‘R’ and ‘S’ being summoned

While several media reports suggested that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's co-stars with initials ‘A’, ‘R’ and ‘S’ are on the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar, the anti-drug agency probing a drugs case surrounding the death Sushant Singh Rajput has denounced the claims. The NCB has also denied certain media reports over clean chits been given to actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash.

In a statement issued, the NCB said, "Clarification: Times of India news article regarding possible clean chit to those examined by NCB is devoid of the facts and truth. The necessary rebuttal is being issued to the concerned".

Sources said that no fresh summons have been issued to others, thus denouncing rumours about Deepika Padukone's co-stars with initials ‘A’, ‘R’ and ‘S’ are currently under the scanner for their alleged involvement in the drug probe.