NCB denounces rumours about Deepika Padukone's co-stars with initials ‘A’, ‘R’ and ‘S’ being summoned

While several media reports suggested that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone's co-stars with initials ‘A’, ‘R’ and ‘S’ are on the Narcotics Control Bureau's radar, the anti-drug agency probing a drugs case surrounding the death Sushant Singh Rajput has denounced the claims. The NCB has also denied certain media reports over clean chits been given to actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash.
In a statement issued, the NCB said, "Clarification: Times of India news article regarding possible clean chit to those examined by NCB is devoid of the facts and truth. The necessary rebuttal is being issued to the concerned".
Sources said that no fresh summons have been issued to others, thus denouncing rumours about Deepika Padukone's co-stars with initials ‘A’, ‘R’ and ‘S’ are currently under the scanner for their alleged involvement in the drug probe.
The NCB, which registered a case after receiving a request from Enforcement Directorate (ED), questioned the Bollywood actor's on Saturday after their alleged chats discussing drugs came to the fore. The NCB has however remained tight-lipped on its findings.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh was also grilled by NCB on Friday.
Former executive Producer of the Dharma Productions Kshitij Prasad was recently arrested the anti-drug agency, which has already arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant in the case along with 16 other accused.
Besides NCB, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is also being probed by CBI and ED.
