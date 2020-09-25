NCB denies reports about Ranveer requesting to accompany Deepika during interrogation

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone reached Mumbai on Thursday as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned her in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Padukone, who was in Goa, arrived here with her husband Ranveer Singh.

According to NCB, Padukone has submitted to join the investigation on September 26, in connection with a drug case related to the late actor.

Earlier, it was reported that Singh has asked the NCB if he can be present during his wife’s questioning.

Apparently, the actor, in his application, stated that Padukone suffers from anxiety and sometimes gets panic attacks. Hence, he should be granted permission to be with her.

Denying any such reports, NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra said that they have not received any such request.

"There are questions that whether Ranveer Singh is joining investigation with Deepika. We confirm that we have not received any such request from any summoned person. The last email received from the concerned summoned person is only regarding joining the investigation", said Malhotra.