NCB catches TV actress Preetika Chauhan 'red-handed' while procuring marijuana

In three raids conducted since Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a major crackdown against drug trafficking which led to the arrest of six persons including a television actor and Tanzanian national.

The operation which spanned across multiple locations in western suburbs and south Mumbai was headed by NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

The agency arrested Preetika Chauhan, 30, a television actor when she was allegedly receiving drugs from one Faisal, 20, a supplier. The duo were caught at around 7pm at Machhimar area in Versova on Saturday and the agency succeeded in affecting a seizure of 99 grams of marijuana from their possession. NCB sources confirmed that the actress has been charged for consumption.

“She was caught red-handed while procuring the drugs,” said a source privy to the information.

Further investigation led the NCB to nab one Deepak Rathaur, a Versova resident who allegedly supplied the marijuana to Faisal.

“Rathaur is a history-sheeter with a case registered against him with Mumbai police’s anti narcotic cell. He has been a supplier to many high-profile clients in the Versova-Andheri belt,” the source added.

Similarly, NCB seized four grams of Cocaine at Mohammad Ali Road near Masjid and arrested one Bruno John Ngwale, a Tanzanian national. Based on his interrogation, the agency seized 4.40 gram of ecstasy and 1.88 gram of MDMA, totalling 6.28 grams at Versova and arrested one Rohit Hire. “Ngwale has been a supplier of Cocaine,” said the source.

In another raid linked to the earlier arrests, NCB seized 325 gram of marijuana, 32 grams of Charas and 05 gram of Methamphetamine from a vehicle along with Rs. 12,990 and apprehended one supplier of drugs.

The NCB teams have fanned across various places to unearth the drug syndicates, some of whom have links in supplying banned contraband to celebrities. The agency investigations have revealed international links in which the contraband is sourced from abroad and sold to few in the city. Multiple layers of carriers are involved in the supply chain and the NCB has launched a probe to nab the suspects.