NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda over drug links

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NBC) has arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's former housekeeping manager Samuel Miranda over drug links.

"For both Showik and Miranda the papers are being prepared and they will be served arrest memos in 2 hours," confirmed a senior NCB officer.

Earlier, the NCB carried a house search at residences of Showik and Miranda on Friday morning. “The search is being conducted under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, (NDPS Act) in the case registered at Mumbai Zonal Unit,” said a senior NCB officer.

The agency has arrested two suspected accused ­Zaid Vilatra and Abdul Basit Parihar. The arrests is a follow-up action post the questioning of Abbas Ramzan Ali Lakhani and Karan Arora who were arrested last week for allegedly trafficking bud or curated marijuana.

According to NCB, the detailed network analysis and follow up investigation uncovered the linkages of Lakhani with Vilatra and Parihar to Showik. The agency has also found link of the suspects arrested with Miranda who was appointed by Rhea Chakraborty to manage household expenses at the late actor’s home. As per the allegations of the Rajput family, Miranda colluded with Rhea to siphon off money. The Chakrabortys have denied the allegations.

The agency had begun its probe after receiving official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had recovered chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation. The ED began to retrieve data from actor Rhea’s phone which led to the disclosure. NCB sources said that there is evidence of bud and hash being supplied to those under scanner in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.