NCB arrests 3 in Goa, including 1 who provided drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three persons in Goa for their alleged involvement in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, one of the three accused, Maharaj, was allegedly providing drugs to the late actor.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.