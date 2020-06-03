Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya on niece's sexual assault allegations: 'I am not the only one who suffered in silence'

In an interview with Times of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece had revealed that the 'Ghoomketu' actor didn't support her or take a stand for her. She said, "Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that at least bade papa (Nawazuddin) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’."

Earlier in May, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya had sent a legal notice to the actor, demanding divorce and maintenance over 'serious problems' between the two in their married life. It is not the first time that Aaliya had revealed problems in her 10-year long marriage with Nawazuddin. On previous occasions, Aaliya had pointed out problems mainly due to Nawazuddin and his brother. She had also alleged that Nawaz's brother Shamas had raised his hands on her.