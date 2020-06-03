Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya on niece's sexual assault allegations: 'I am not the only one who suffered in silence'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya has reacted to his niece's sexual assault allegations, against the actor's brother. 'This is just the beginning,' she wrote on Twitter.
In an interview with Times of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece revealed that she has filed a sexual harassment case against her uncle, at Jamia police station in Delhi. She also claimed Nawaz didn't support her with her sexual assault ordeal. Nawazuddin's wife Aaliaya, who has filed for a divorce - alleging that the actor's family 'tortured' her - has reacted to the reports. She tweeted, "This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let's see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE."
In an interview with Times of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece had revealed that the 'Ghoomketu' actor didn't support her or take a stand for her. She said, "Nawaz bade papa once asked me what I want to do in life, I told him all that was happening with me and that I felt mentally disturbed. But he said there is nothing like that. I thought that at least bade papa (Nawazuddin) would understand, he lives in a different society and would have a different mentality. But he was like ‘chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahi kar sakte’."
Earlier in May, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya had sent a legal notice to the actor, demanding divorce and maintenance over 'serious problems' between the two in their married life. It is not the first time that Aaliya had revealed problems in her 10-year long marriage with Nawazuddin. On previous occasions, Aaliya had pointed out problems mainly due to Nawazuddin and his brother. She had also alleged that Nawaz's brother Shamas had raised his hands on her.
