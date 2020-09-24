Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya files a complaint against him for cheating and rape

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya filed a complaint with suburban Versova police here on Wednesday accusing him of rape and cheating, an official said.

Aaliya submitted a written application to the police station in the afternoon, he said.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet and the police will first verify the complaint, he added.

The actor could not be contacted for comment.

Aaliya had recorded her statement at Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh last week in another complaint she has filed against Nawazuddin and four members of his family.

Meanwhile, the actor’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has come out in his defence. Shamas has claimed that the charges are false, adding that he would approach Bombay High Court over the matter.

"I was never on d run, I was out for my next film's recce & in regard to d false complaint against me, it has been stayed by d Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The complaint against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also false & will be heading to Hon'ble BHC for this too," wrote Shamas on his verified Twitter account. He tagged his post with #SatyaMevJayate.