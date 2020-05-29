Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya denies asking for Rs 30 crore flat as divorce alimony, call it a 'PR exercise'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya joined Twitter after false reports of her affair with Viacom executive Peeyush Pandey made headlines in the media. Ever since her debut on the micro-blogging app, Aaliya has been using her platform to call out false reports about her personal life. On Thursday, Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya denied asking for Rs 30 crore flat as alimony for their divorce settlement.

Rubbishing the rumours, she wrote, "My Advocates are receiving calls from media houses, who claim to have a copy of my notice. Upon verification it appears that the said Notice is a "fabricated copy". Who would be behind this? It is obviously a PR exercise to save someone from disgrace. A lot will unfold now."