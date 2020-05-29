Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya denies asking for Rs 30 crore flat as divorce alimony, call it a 'PR exercise'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya joined Twitter after false reports of her affair with Viacom executive Peeyush Pandey made headlines in the media. Ever since her debut on the micro-blogging app, Aaliya has been using her platform to call out false reports about her personal life. On Thursday, Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya denied asking for Rs 30 crore flat as alimony for their divorce settlement.
Rubbishing the rumours, she wrote, "My Advocates are receiving calls from media houses, who claim to have a copy of my notice. Upon verification it appears that the said Notice is a "fabricated copy". Who would be behind this? It is obviously a PR exercise to save someone from disgrace. A lot will unfold now."
"As an obvious "fabricated notice" is being circulated to Media Houses "as a part of PR exercise. I therefore request all media houses & journalists to refrain from using any part or portion of such fabricated notice OR even relying on the same to carry any story concerning me," she added in another tweet.
She further wrote, "Unless I have personally admitted or denied any claim or allegation on my twitter handle, the said allegations/claims made by any section of media is not maintainable, "
Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009. They are parents to daughter Shora and son Yaani. Earlier this month, Aaliya sent the actor a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from him over issues related to their married life. She had claimed that the 'Ghoomketu' actor's family physically and mentally tortured her. According to the reports, Aaliya Siddiqui has also demanded sole custody of their kids.
